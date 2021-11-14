Jason Alan Richardson
March 23, 1975 — November 10, 2021
Jason Alan Richardson passed away November 10, after many years of battling with health issues. He was born to Tom and Leanne Richardson on March 23, 1975, in Walla Walla. His little sister Kristi arrived two years later. After moving several times, his family settled in Richland. He went to elementary school and middle school there. He had many special friends there when he moved to Walla Walla in 1991.
Jason was easy to become friends with and made friends fast with bicycle riding and doing stunts and doing Ju Jitsu. These were the best years of his life and talked about how happy he was almost daily and was so proud of his accomplishments. He appeared at the fair with his friends and made the highest jump he had ever done.
He then put together a team of riders to perform in parades, visit schools to promote riding. He then started riding at the bike park at Fort Walla Walla when it opened. When ever he traveled with his family, he took his bike to find bike parks to ride in.
Jason became a father to two boys, Brennan and Kyler with his girlfriend Teresa Montefar and stepson Justyn. He moved to Portland in 2003 to live with his uncle Terry Richardson, and make a life riding and be close to the Gracey Ju Jitsu, to better his skills in that field. While in Portland he met and married Rene and gained another step-son Ryan Snider. They later divorced. He moved back to Walla Walla in 2016, when his health issues worsened.
He was so happy to reacquaint himself with his sons and family and love on them.
Jason is survived by his father, Tom (Cheryl)Richardson; mother, Leanne (Tom) Filan; his sons, Brennan Filan and Kyler (Tiasha and first grandson, Leland Richardson, born two days before his passing); step-sons, Justyn Filan and Ryan Snider; sister, Kristi (Mike) Bump; niece, Kloe; and nephew, Ashton Bump; grandpa, Earl Richardson (Donna). His aunts and uncles, cousins, all held special places in his heart. His riding team as he called them and long childhood friends that were his “brothers”.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandpa Torrey; grandma Marks; grandma and grandpa Hanson.
Special thanks to Dr. J. Templin, Dr. J. Leech, emergency room staff at hospital for all the times we took him in and the staff that helped us with his passing.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Nov. 20, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt Funeral Home, 1551 Dalles Military Rd., Walla Walla. A bike ride in his memory will be in Spring at Fort Walla Walla bike park. Please visit www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com to share memories and sign the online guestbook.