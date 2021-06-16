Jasmine Elizabeth Cogswell
January 12, 2002 — June 7, 2021
Born January 12, 2002, in Pendleton, Oregon, Jasmine Elizabeth Cogswell passed away unexpectedly in an automobile collision, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Clayton, Washington.
Generous, hilarious, bold and caring, Jasmine had attended Rogers high school and worked in customer relations at both Zips Drive In and Silverwood Theme Park. An artist who was as talented as she was beautiful, Jasmine loved photography, hiking, swimming, animals and fishing. She was a member of the Southside Christian Church and the Boys and Girls Club.
Jasmine was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carolyn Cogswell; She is survived by her parents, Todd and Shelley Cogswell; grandparents, Dan Cogswell, Epi and Rosie Brito, all from Athena, Oregon and grandpa Bob Card of Prescott, WA; one sister, Spencer Cogswell; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at South Side Christian Church, 2934 East 27th Avenue, Spokane, WA. To share memories of Jasmine and leave condolences for the family, visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.