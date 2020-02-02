Jann Dinene Martin
April 1, 1957 — January 21, 2020
Jann Martin passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020, at the age of 62, following a valiant effort to recover from emergency surgery.
Born in Ojai, California, Jann grew up in Walla Walla, the oldest of four children born to Arlis and Ardis Martin. She attended Edison School before the family moved to a farm along Mill Creek west of College Place. Jann loved her farm life enjoying a menagerie of animals which she would rise early to feed. Picking blackberries and climbing trees were favorite pastimes. Jann entertained her siblings writing stories and poems, and drawing pictures, developing her special gift in these areas. Jann took piano lessons and performed in a recital at Whitman College. Jann participated in 4-H, earning trips to the state fair where she modeled the outfit she made as well as performed a cooking demonstration. Jann looked forward to time in the summer with her grandparents who lived on the Applegate River in Oregon where she learned to swim and had many wonderful outdoor experiences. The family treasurers the detailed, descriptive stories Jann wrote in her young years.
In her teens, Jann’s life became a struggle with mental illness that gradually deprived her of talents and dreams. In spite of her challenges, Jann retained her positive outlook on life and caring heart for others.
Jann is survived by her parents, sisters Glena Dunn of Boulder City, Nevada, Joy (Don) Bellinger of Walla Walla, and brother Rod (Peggy) Martin of Wenatchee; two nieces and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Artie and Lois Martin, and maternal grandparents, Arthur and Jennie Sterner.
Jann’s family is especially grateful for the love and care she received the past few years at Daisy’s House in Milton-Freewater. We also thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Providence St. Mary Medical Center for the care and concern for Jann and her family.
A family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Charities of Donors Choice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362.