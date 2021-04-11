Janice Lemirand
May 1, 1947 — April 2, 2021
Janice Lemirand, 73, of Walla Walla, passed away on April 2, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. She was born on May 1, 1947, in Mandan, ND, to the late Frank and Mary Schaff.
She is survived by her brother, Kenny Schaff; two sisters, Barbara Wurtz (Ted) and Maryann Mathis (Don); her son, Ron Werre (Rose); two daughters, Patty Strange (Craig) and Penny Zamora (Fred); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She touched many lives and was loved by all who met her. Janice enjoyed playing with her great grandchildren, who called her Gigi, and watching them learn and grow.
She was an active member of the Salvation Army Church where she enjoyed fellowship through the Women’s Group, and helping to feed the homeless.
The family gives thanks to the nurses and doctors at St. Mary’s Medical Center, who cared for their mom until her peaceful passing.
In lieu of flowers, Janice requested that you make a charitable contribution to the Blue Mountain Humane Society. A private family service will be held at a later date. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com