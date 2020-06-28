Janet (Mings) Pomeroy Swingler
Nov. 7, 1939 — June 21, 2020
Janet Mings Pomeroy Swingler passed on June 21, 2020. Whether unexpected or prayed for, the final-ness of losing a loved one from our world is hard.
We must be grateful for the time we had, and look forward to fond remembrances to help take the space of grief.
Family, friends, faith, hard work and a clean home were very important to Mom. She cherished many titles: daughter, sister, wife, mom, Gram, aunt, great-grandmother, and friend.
Janet was born Nov. 7, 1939, in Dayton where she grew up. She was the only daughter with brothers; Cecil, Glen, Melvin, Ray Dean, and Ronnie Mings; all born to Henry and Ruth Mings.
Janet married George Henry Pomeroy in Dec. 1956 and added Dad’s 8 siblings to her count. They raised four daughters, providing a loving home. They shared 38 years of friendship and marriage before Dad’s passing in 1994.
She married Russell Swingler in 1995. They enjoyed 18 years together until his passing in 2013.
She has lost, and is survived by many family members and friends. Additionally she is survived by daughters, Lillian (Clark) Capwell, Susan (Greg) Schlenz, Barbara (Gary) Vixie, and Trina (Michael) Ralston; her 11 grandchildren, and their families, which include 20 great-grandchildren and three more expected in 2020.
If you wish to make a monetary remembrance in Mom’s honor, we suggest The Washington Alzheimer’s Association or the DHS Alumni Association. In remembering our Mom, commit an act of kindness, tell someone how important they are to you, or get together with family – she would have loved that. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com