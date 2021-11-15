Janet Marie (Gunderson) Headley
June 19, 1943 — November 10, 2021
Janet Marie Headley, 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,
passed away at home on November 10, 2021.
Janet was born in Walla Walla to Selmer (Sam) and Marjorie (Gilbert) Gunderson, joining big brother Richard. She grew up on Madison Street in Walla Walla, attended Green Park Grade School, and graduated from Wa-Hi in 1961. She met her future husband Everett (Dwayne) Headley in Mr. Pools class at WA-Hi. They were married on July 9, 1961. They raised three daughters, Debbie Williams (Shawn), Shelley Broxson (Kevin), and Julie Young (Mike). Janet worked as a LPN at Park Manor and various doctors at Walla Walla Clinic. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She attended her children’s and grandchildren’s events. She logged miles and miles supporting them at baseball, basketball, track, crew, motor cross, Job’s Daughters, and equestrian events. She attended Pacific Little League games for 60 years supporting Dwayne’s Bur-Bee and Tompkins Teams. She was a volunteer at Fort Walla Walla. As a cancer survivor she enjoyed Relay for Life events.
Preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kevin Dwayne; and a grandson, Ryan Moberg. She is survived by her husband; brother, Richard Gunderson (Karen); her children; grandchildren: Brailee Weeks (Tim), Megan Graham (Brandon), Julia Hahn (Mitchel), Dalton Broxson, Collen Young (Celeste), Karlie McMakin (Zach); great-grandchildren: Cooper Broxson, Navy Young, Jameson Williams, Walter Weeks, and Estelle Hahn; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pacific Little League, Fort Walla Walla, or Relay for Life through Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA, 99362.
Family will have a private graveside service.