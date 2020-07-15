Janet Edna Schack
October, 1935 — June 27, 2020
Janet Edna Schack was born in October 1935, in Tacoma, WA, to Carl and Dorthy Shepard. She lived in Tacoma until her father was done with working the shipyards in Bremerton, WA. In 1946 the family moved to College Place, where she attended grade school at Davis and high school at Wa-Hi, graduating in 1954. After high school, she went to work for J.J. Newberry Co.
In 1955 Janet married David Walker and lived in Colfax, WA. In 1957, she divorced David. After the divorce, Janet moved to Walla Walla and went to work for Bell Telephone Co. until moving to California to be with her sister Carol. After a year in California, she and her sister Carol moved back to Walla Walla, and she lived with her parents until 1963.
In 1963 she met the love of her life, Donald Schack. They met at the Blue Mountain Tavern in December and were married the following year, April 16, 1964. They had two children, Patrick and Steve, and were married for 56 years.
Don passed away on March 6, 2020, and four months later, Janet passed on June 27, 2020.
Janet is survived by two sons, Patrick and Steven; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Carol.
The family wishes to thank Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, St. Mary Cancer Center, Hospice, and her many friends. Graveside services will be held on July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Blue Mtn. Memorial Gardens on Myra Rd.