Jane (Williams) Hallatt
March 7, 1929 — Oct. 27, 2019
Jane Hallatt, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday night October 27, after an extended illness. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Wheatland Village Chapel.
Jane was born in Oakland, California, March 7, 1929, and throughout her life she continued to work, live and grow in the Northern California area.
She moved actively through life attending college at Pacific Union, working as the office manager for an insurance company and later for her husband’s dental practice. In her free time she sang as soloist for choirs around the bay area.
She and her husband Bob traveled extensively in Europe, Canada, New Zealand, and in North America. Jane developed a strong love for the outdoors strengthened by her husband’s avid love for fly fishing. She accompanied him throughout his trips to rivers, lakes, and southern oceans where she performed lifeguard duties as her husband couldn’t swim! They were happily married for 45 years.
Jane is survived by Katherine Hallatt-Cauvin, Heather Hickok-Mahan, Jean-Paul Cauvin, Charles Warren Mahan, Emmalie Hickok-Mahan. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hallatt, Rob Hallatt, George Hickok, Larry Hickok and Kimberley Hallatt-Jones.
Jane takes with her, memories of love and family, and a strong center for us all. She was a lady of grace and style in all she did. She made of all us feel special and loved.
Goodbye Jane, with much love and affection, you will be greatly missed.
