Jane Trethewey
June 23, 1929 — July 7, 2021
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, peacefully fell asleep in Jesus at the age of 92. Born in Glendale, Arizona to Dysart and Elma Murphy, she received a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Northern Arizona University where she met and married John Dale Trethewey on August 5, 1951. Early in their marriage, they taught school in Pleasant Valley, AZ; Jane an English teacher and John a Math teacher. They had 5 children: Ralph, Ruth, Mark, Dane and Ceil, and lived in several other states including: Ridgecrest, CA; Salt Lake City, UT and Walla Walla. She spent her final years in Doty, Washington with her son Mark and his wife, Kerry, who along with Althea, a family friend, provided great care and comfort. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and dedicated servant of Adventist Community Services in both Salt Lake City and Walla Walla. Her gift was to help those in need. While in Doty, she helped prepare food for the soup kitchen in Raymond, WA. She enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, quilting, and never missed sending a birthday card to an extensive list of family and friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Ruth (Missy); and son, Dane. She is survived by her three children, Ralph (Susanne) Trethewey, Walla Walla, Mark (Kerry) Trethewey, Doty, WA, and Ceil (Jeff) Van Campen, Salt Lake City, UT. Her grandchildren include Crystal, Matthew (Larissa), Michael (Risha) and Daniel (Liva), along with her great-grandchildren Erica, Jett and Flynn. She also leaves behind her sister, Francie Rogers; sisters-in-law, Janet Nevin and Betty-Jo Helms; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
One of her many outreach passions was for the building of water wells in Central America. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Water for Life International well projects, PO Box 2330, Deer Park, WA 99006.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at the Walla Walla City Church, 2133 Howard St, in Walla Walla, August 7, at 4:00 p.m.
We will see you in the morning, Mom.