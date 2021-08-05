Jane Buttice
December 23, 1928 — July 30, 2021
Jane Buttice passed away July 30, 2021, at home. She was born December 23, 1928, in Baker City, OR to Leslie and Leroy Smelcer. She was the second of four girls. Jane graduated from Halfway High School 1947. While going to college in La Grande, OR she went on a blind date with Ernie Buttice. They were married November 9, 1948, in Walla Walla.
Jane did the book work for their business and kept the home running smoothly. There was always fresh milk, butter and eggs on the table. She was always busy helping her family with cattle for the fair and horseback riding. There was always room at the round family table for one or two more.
As her family grew older the yard grew more colorful. In the early spring. Jane would start all of her flowers and vegetables in her greenhouse.
She was preceded in death by two young daughters, Elizabeth Jane and Judy Joan Buttice; her parents, Leslie and Leroy Smelcer; two sisters, Volney Facto and Tiz Landers. She is survived by her children: Roy (Barbara), David (Merridy), Mary (Dick) Williams of Amarillo, TX, Michael (Jennifer), Catherine (Dan) Galvin of Olympia, WA, Paul Buttice of Seattle, WA; her sister, Benita Thompson; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
At her request there will be family graveside service only. Donations in her name can be made to: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Hospice or Gospel Mission of donor choice.