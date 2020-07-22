James Willard Sanders
February 14, 1924 — July 21, 2020
James (Jim) Willard Sanders passed away peacefully at The Chaplaincy Hospice House surrounded by his grandchildren on July 21, 2020. He was 96 years old.
James is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Lenora Pettyjohn Sanders; and his children, Debra Sanders Lane and Martin Sanders.
He was born on February 14, 1924, to Charles (Chas) and Florence Sanders. Jim grew up at the family farm along the Millcreek in Walla Walla with his sister, Mildred (Mic) Sanders Cooper.
James graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1941 where he earned a perfect attendance award for all four years of high school. Early on, he held a job at Klicker Berries, where he would pick a bucket of berries and turn it in at the end of the day for a few cents.
Jim was a remarkable trapshooter. He won many trophies. He was the president of the Prescott Lions Club and also served as President of the Prescott School board for many years where he held an influential role in passing a notion to build a new Prescott school in 1966.
On March 28, 1945, he married his wife, Doris Pettyjohn Sanders. They were married for 72 years. Jim and his brother-in-law Roy Cooper operated a turkey farm just west of Prescott, from 1945 - 1964.
Jim and Doris opened Sanders Market and later Sanders fertilizer company for many years before Jim began his career with the McGregor company. He retired from McGregor’s in 1989.
Jim enjoyed raising his children and grandchildren out on Grant-Sanders Road, just outside Prescott, for many years before moving into Walla Walla. Jim and Dori created many family memories on the farm and cherished developing a sense of community for all who knew them.
James had three grandchildren whom he adored and eight great-grandchildren that loved him unconditionally. John and Marie Kerr (John C., Marshal, and Laurel) of Selah, Wa., Alyssa and Sean VanPelt (Doris and Abigail)of Kennewick, Wa., and Wesley and Sheena Kerr (Alyssan, Adalynn, and Aubriana) of Clarkston, Wa.
James enjoyed gardening, telling stories of the past, watching sports, and visits from family and friends. Forever a social person, he befriended many and always said he never felt a day older than 55 for many years.
He is survived by his grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren, his niece, Sharon Meyer of Sedro Wooley, Wa., and his parrot, Zeke.
Due to COVID-19 a graveside service is being limited to family only at the Ivy Cemetery in Prescott, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please donate to the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick or Walla Walla Community Hospice in the name of the James and Doris Pettyjohn Sanders.