James Wallace Irwin
September 28, 1938 — February 13, 2022
James Wallace Irwin was born in Walla Walla, to Clifford and Essie Mae Irwin on September 28, 1938. He attended Pioneer Junior Jr. High School and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1957. He married Shirley Darlene Wasemiller on Feb. 15, 1958. Jim was in the Navy and the couple moved to Kodiak, Alaska. They later settled back in Walla Walla.
Jim worked as a Fireman and Paramedic for the Walla Walla Fire Department from 1970 until he retired in 1989. Prior to becoming a Fireman, Jim had several jobs including but not limited to working for the gas company and for Carnation Dairy. Being the entrepreneur that he was had many businesses including a contracting business, an art gallery, fire extinguisher business, propane gas distributorship and in his retirement owned a mailing service.
Additionally, he was heavily involved with several community organizations including AMVETS, Lone Pine Cemetery restoration, Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce and was instrumental in fundraising and commissioning several art projects in Walla Walla including the Jonathan M. Wainwright statue at the Veterans Hospital as well as the Peo Peo Mox Mox statue downtown. He was an avid fan of genealogy and traced his “Blue” family heritage back to the 1500s.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Fisher of Dayton, WA.; his son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Leanne Irwin of Edmonds Washington; two grandchildren, Courtney Parlour (Joel) and Bryan Irwin (Alison Aw); two great-grandchildren, Brinton and Adalyn Parlour; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and a large extended family. He is preceded in death by both of his parents as well as his sister, Arlene Dirks. He was fortunate to spend the last years of his life with Joan (JoJo) Abbott. The two of them traveled extensively and were great companions to one another. Jim was a loving family man who would do anything for his family and friends and he will be very deeply missed.
Services will be held at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, Wednesday, February 23 at 11 a.m. Visitation hours will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, February 22. Donations can be made to the AMVETS Post 1111 or a charity of choice through Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.