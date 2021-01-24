James Richard Henderson
February 19, 1945 — January 17, 2021
In Loving Memory
After a courageous three year battle with Glioblastomia brain cancer Jim (Jimmy, Hendy)
passed away at his home.
He was never one to speak at length but what he said was meaningful and often with a pithy sense of humor. Jimmy was born in Spokane, WA and moved to Walla Walla, WA in 1957 with his dad Babe and his brother Roy. He graduated from WA-HI in 1963.
Jim had a true zest for life and made the most of each day. His outlook on life was to always “Celebrate your days, be positive and thankful.” He valued his friendships and took pride in his golfing accomplishments. The game of golf was at the core of his life and always there. He enjoyed golfing as a member of the Walla Walla Country Club and Marrakesh Country Club in Palm Desert, CA. He started his career in golf at Manito Golf Club in Spokane, WA after earning a Class C Caddy Badge when he was eight years old. He attended PGA Business School in Long Beach, CA in 1964 earning a Class A Membership to the Professional Golfer’s Association. He also earned a Class A Membership in the American Clubmaker’s Association where he learned to repair and build custom specific clubs. He was Assistant Pro for his dad, at the Veteran’s Memorial Golf Course and took over as Head Pro status from 1972-1979. After leaving his golf pro job Jim was a successful salesman because he was easy to like.
Jim repaired many golf clubs over the years and enjoyed teaching others how to play golf. Jim served on the City Council for several terms, and was a life member of the Elks, and was a member of Rotary for over 38 years. Many will remember him cooking fish at the Rotary Salmon Bake.
Jim was a partner in Tour Fairways and became interested in wine and decided to get involved. He was a founding shareholder in Forgeron Cellars and followed his interest in wine and learned the craft of winemaking. Jim met and married Sonja Rasmussen in 1999 and and they went on to share many life and work adventures. He and Sonja (Blondie) established a vineyard in Lowden, WA and started Lowden Hills Winery in Walla Walla making some excellent wine as many will recall.
He will be remembered as a man who was willing to always be there for his friends and family. If you called him for help he would be there for you.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy (Babe) Henderson; step-mother, Thelma; his mother, Norma Binkley Tapia; and step-father, Roberto Tapia. Jim is survived by his wife, Sonja; his children from his first marriage: Lance Henderson, and Lana Stalder Henderson. Jim has four grandchildren: Anthony Stalder, Michaela Stalder, Meghan Stalder, Jenna Henderson; and numerous nieces and nephews; his brother, Roy (Mel) Utah; half brother, David (Stephanie) Georgia; half sisters, Patty Binkley, Texas and Ceci Hayes, Texas; step brother, Terry (Pat) Parsons, CA; and his mother-in-law, Susanne Estes that Jim has helped care for at home over the years. His Brock farm family will feel his loss as well. Jim leaves behind his beloved dogs Bella and Pepper at home.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring or Summer when everyone that loved him can safely celebrate the amazing man he was. Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice or the Blue Mountain Humane Society through Herring Groseclose Funeral Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla. WA 99362. Friends and family are invited to sign the virtual guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com .