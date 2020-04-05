James Phillip Tomlin
Jan. 28, 1943 — March 26, 2020
James “Jim” Phillip Tomlin, son of Sam and Ione Tomlin, was born January 28, 1943, in Spokane, WA. Jim passed away March 26, 2020, in Kalispell, MT, after the sudden onset of the Covid-19 virus, Montana’s first Covid fatality. Jim will be remembered by many as a teacher, a woodworker, a chef, a winemaker, an outdoorsman, a father, a husband, and a grandfather. Most of all he will be remembered for his infectious smile and love-of-life attitude.
Jim moved to Walla Walla as a child with his sister Mary Lou Tomlin Daniel. He attended Berney Elementary and graduated from Walla Walla High School (WWHS) in 1961. In high school he was in the marching band and active in Demolay. Jim graduated with a double major in biology and education from Western Washington University in 1966.
In March of 1965, he married Celia Kathleen Gibson, the mother of his first two children, Gerald Scott Tomlin and Lara Tomlin Karlson. They eventually divorced in 1977.
Jim returned to Walla Walla in 1966 to pursue a position teaching at WWHS. In 1969 he earned a National Science Foundation grant for his Master’s Degree in Science Teaching focusing on biology and physics from the University of North Dakota. Afterwards, he returned to Washington to teach junior high math in Kennewick, WA.
In the fall of 1971, Jim returned to WWHS where he retired after a 40 year teaching career. He taught a range of subjects including biology, astronomy, meteorology, geology, zoology, humanities, and co-taught a group of at-risk students in a program called Man and Nature. He coached golf and softball, and advised students in the mock legislative program, Youth and Government, eventually becoming chairman of the state-wide board overseeing the program. Jim also played a central role with a team of teachers in reorganizing the structure of the academic program at the high school and was very active as both a local and state union leader in the Washington Education Association.
Jim married Marcia Hunter Tomlin in the summer of 1978. Both were well respected and admired educators in the Walla Walla School District.
1988 was a big year for Jim and Marcia. They purchased lakefront property on Bull Lake near Troy, Montana, where they had spent many summers at the family’s nearby property, enjoying the lake, games, and, most of all, time with friends and family. The property was their planned retirement location. They capped the year with the adoption of their daughter, Quinn Maureen Tomlin.
Jim spent several summers building the first phase of their dream retirement home, one filled with love and the handiwork of Jim. Retiring in 2007, Jim and Marcia moved permanently to Troy to continue life on Bull Lake and pursue their hobbies. Jim occupied his time with numerous woodworking projects, especially furniture for the lake house. He loved fly fishing on X-Creek and trolling on nearby Lake Koocanusa. Traveling also played an important part of retirement from making yearly trips to golf in California, to cruising in Alaska, to exploring Italy with dear friends. In Italy he was able to indulge his interest in food, wine, and history. Jim loved to cook and experiment with recipes, and in his last years he acquired some serious cocktail-making skills.
Jim is survived by a large extended family including his wife, Marcia Hunter Tomlin; his son, G. Scott Tomlin (Lainie); his daughter, Lara Karslon (Ryan); his daughter, Quinn Tomlin; and five grandchildren, Hailey, Sam, Liam, Rowan, and Iris.
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Bull Lake Volunteer Fire Department at http://gf.me/u/xt3wqf