James Paul McDole
May 19, 1946 — February 4, 2022
James (Jim) Paul McDole, also known as Woody, went to be with the Lord our Savior on February 4, 2022, with his family by his side. Jim was born to Peggy and Joseph McDole in Bremerton, WA on May 19, 1946. His family later moved to Touchet, where they bought a farm. They raised alfalfa seed, hay, wheat, barley, and canola. With the purchase of the farm, was the agreement to care for Henry Worden, a devoted farm hand. Jim cared for him until his death in 2016. Jim and his brother Mike continued the farm business until 2003. In 2003, Jim went to work for the Washington State Department of Transportation where he performed landscape maintenance, spraying, and snow plowing on Highway 12. He was very proud of his work for the state and retired in August 2013.
During the years Jim was a member of the Elks Club, Lions Club, Walla Walla Country Club, Tri-Cities Country Club, Veterans Memorial Golf Course, College Place Presbyterian Church, a volunteer Fireman and Captain for Touchet Fire Department. He served one term as Fire Commissioner for Walla Walla County.
Jim thoroughly enjoyed raising his three children. In his spare time, he loved watching his children and later grandchildren play sports and other extra-curricular activities. His family was everything to him. Through the years he enjoyed his friends, fishing, skiing, hunting, playing golf, pool, yard darts, wood cutting, watching Tri-City American hockey games, traveling with Joe watching him play hockey, and he took great pride working in his yard. He was always willing to help friends and family anytime.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother Mike. He is survived by his children, Kim (Jim) Putman, Candice (Bryan) Roediger, Joe (Brittany) McDole; granddaughters, Brittnie Marick, Alexandra Putman, and Bailee Collie-McDole; grandsons, Kyler Lawrence and Ryker McDole. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Judy McDole; nephews, Lee, Ian, and Paul (Amber) McDole; great-nieces, great-nephew, and numerous cousins.
A special thank you to the care givers and staff at Wheatland Village, Brookdale, Eagle Springs, Walla Walla Community Hospice, Dr. Robert Morasch, and the support of family and friends.
In 2016, Jim was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, just as his father was in the 80s. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Jim’s favorite charity, St. Jude.
Jim’s viewing will be Thursday, February 17, 3:00-6:00 PM at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, February 18 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mtn View Cemetery. A Celebration of life will follow at the Touchet Gardena Lions Hall.