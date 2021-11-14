James Patrick O’Rourke
June 22, 1937 — November 1, 2021
James Patrick O’Rourke, passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Spokane, WA on November 1, 2021. Jim was born in Walla Walla, on June 22, 1937, the only child of Viola and Patrick O’Rourke. He attended St. Patrick’s High School in Walla Walla, where he excelled as a student and athlete. He then attended Santa Clara University in California.
During college, Jim played baseball for the Santa Clara Broncos and the Drain Black Sox in Oregon. After leading the Drain Black Sox to win the national title at the National Baseball Congress World Series in 1958, he was recognized as their MVP, and they were later inducted into Oregon State’s Hall of Fame. Shortly after graduating from Santa Clara in 1959 with a B.A. in Business Administration, he was signed on as one of the last bonus baby players for the Saint Louis Cardinals. After a brief career in the major leagues, he returned to the minors, where he hit 35 home runs in a two-year period and made All Star for Portsmouth, VA.
Jim retired from baseball in 1962 and returned to Walla Walla where he embarked on a successful career in the financial sector. He married Linda Kay McKay in 1962 and they had two sons, Patrick Scott and James Mathison. They moved to Spokane in 1968, where Jim founded O’Rourke Realty, Inc. and First Pacific Properties. A natural born athlete, he spent his free time playing handball and golf, and excelled in both sports over the course of the next 5 decades. In 2010, Jim married Debbie Baty, his best friend and golfing buddy.
Many knew Jim for his gruff, no-nonsense personality, but those close to him saw his kind, loving and generous side. Jim is survived by his wife Debbie; his sons, Patrick (Sheila) and Matt (Piper); his stepson, Ka-La Baty (Erica); his grandchildren, Zack, Michaela, Shane, Brian, Casey, Jameson, and Lia; his former wife, Kay; his former daughters-in-law, Teresa and Beth; his cousin, Gary Hammond; his beloved dog, Murphy; and many other family members and friends. Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.
Jim’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, November 18, at 1:00PM at The Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Lourdes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Spokane. Online memorials can be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org