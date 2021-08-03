James Neal Savage
June 9, 1943 — July 24, 2021
James “Jim” Savage passed away peacefully in his home in Prescott, WA on July 24, 2021.
Jim was born to Joseph Lane and Alma Savage on June 9, 1943 in Walla Walla.
In his working years, he was employed by the City of Dayton, and by McGregor Feed lot in Wallula, WA as a heavy equipment operator, and ultimately retired from Uribe Pipeline around 2001. He was an early riser so as not to miss his “day off” and made sure that nobody else missed theirs either, nonchalantly waking up the kids by singing a little tune.
In his later years, he would get up early to split wood and tinker in his shop. Once the chores were finished, you could find him in his comfy chair, a Louis Lamour book on his side table and a western on the TV. He loved to feed anyone who stopped in, his specialties were his homemade biscuits and gravy, chili, and potato soup. Having a happy hour followed by a home cooked meal with family or friends was one of his favorite past times. A bag of fertilizer on his yard and his day would be ruined.
Jim and Carol would do the crossword puzzle together every day, do their seasonal canning, and go on occasional road trips. He was very much a homebody, especially after their precious dog “Baby” joined their lives about 8 years ago. He was the king of frugality, with a giver’s heart. Those who knew Jim knew that sweet twinkle in his eye.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Earl Gordon “Joe” Savage; sister, Sandy Gossett; and beloved grandson, Justin Savage. He is survived by his long time love, Carol Dickey; kids: Jim Savage, Joe Savage, Josh Savage (Lori), Jodi McElroy (Kenny), Jared Savage (Emily), William Savage, Kevin Schroder (Melissa), Lane Schroder (Alisa), Brian Schroder (Crista), Jodie Sweigle, Michelle Sweigle, his dog Baby, and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in Prescott at Ivy Cemetery, on August 13, at 11:00am, followed by a no host gathering at The Tux in Prescott WA.
Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home of Dayton is caring for the family.