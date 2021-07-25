James Levi Thorne
February 3, 1938 — July 16, 2021
James (Jim) Thorne passed away at Providence St. Mary Hospital July 16, 2021. Jim was born February 3, 1938, in Pendleton, Oregon to Blanche (Emory) and F.J. (Dutch) Thorne. He was the youngest of four children. He attended the Pendleton schools graduating from Pendleton High School in 1956. Jim played basketball and track. His event in track was pole vault taking first place in state as a senior. He and his brothers and cousins played on the Thorne Family basketball city team; wining the city championship in 1964.
The day after graduation Jim went to work in the sheet metal trade where he remained until his retirement in 1997. He began as an apprentice and eventually foreman for various companies. He was a member of Sheet Metal Worker’s Local “55. He was very proud of his union membership and the buildings he and his companies built. His first big job was Columbia Center Mall followed by Cordiner Hall and Whitman College Library, Berney School, St. Mary’s Hospital, Key Technology where he used Chinook helicopters to set the roof heating/cooling units, Yakima school buildings and Hanford sites.
Jim was a lifetime member of BPOE and the Walla Walla Wagon Wheelers. January 7, 2013, the Wagon Wheelers awarded him Honorary Lifetime Service Membership in appreciation for his many years of dedication, support, and service to the club. He also supported and volunteered for the Tri-State Steel headers. Jim liked to attend various banquets to support wildlife chapters, such as Rocky Mountain Elk, Pheasants Forever, and Ducks Unlimited.
Jim enjoyed being in the mountains, whether as a deer and elk hunter, up at the family cabin which he and his brothers built, snowmobiling, and later riding the four wheelers. He was a good steward of the land. Traveling was an adventure for Jim, whether it was in England, Ireland, a 14-day cruise to Panama, and Alaska. He was ready to see new places and meet new people.
Jim was very proud of his heritage. He would mark his initials on everything not to show ownership but to acknowledge his name. His highlight of this heritage was when he and daughter Corrie traveled with other family members to Flushing, NY to attend the 350th anniversary celebration of the Remonstrance of Flushing 1657-2007. This religious freedom document was commemorated by the descendants of signer, William Thorne.
In 1963 Jim met Linda Rose on a blind date initiated by his sister-in-law. Within eight days they were engaged and married four weeks later August 31, 1963, at First Presbyterian Church in Pendleton. Hunting season was starting for Jim and Linda was to return to college. This year would have been their 58th anniversary.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard (Bud); and sister, Alverda. He is survived by his son, F. Scott Thorne; daughter, Corrie Thorne Hadley (Chet); grandchildren, Nicholas and Taylor Thorne; great-granddaughter, Lily; his brother, John (Kay) of Pilot Rock, OR; there are numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who all loved their Uncle Jim. His friends will be missing him, too.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to College Place Presbyterian Church.