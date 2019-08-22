James Kurth Huwe
August 19, 2019
James Kurth Huwe, age 68, a long time resident of Dayton, passed away August 19, 2019, at the Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice House. Private burial will be in the Family Plot in the Dayton Cemetery.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the First Christian Church in Dayton with Pastor Greg Brownell officiating. Those who wish may contribute to the St. Mary’s Cancer Memorial Fund, the Knight Cancer Center, Chaplaincy Health Care or charity of the donor’s choice directly or through Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home, 111 S. 2nd St. Dayton, WA 99328. Reception will be at the home of Ron and Denise Hackett, 700 W. Commercial Ave in Dayton, following the memorial service.
Jim was born March 29, 1951, in Walla Walla. His parents were Percy and Alice Kurth Huwe. He attended local schools graduating from Dayton High School with the class of 1970. He grew up in Huntsville. In his early career he worked for Green Giant and Mader Farms. He worked with the Columbia County Road Department as a road grader operator and retired at 29 years after his diagnoses of cancer.
He married Carolyn Nelson on June 5, 1976, in Waitsburg. They lived in Dayton where they established a family with their daughter Renee and enjoyed their careers. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, gardening, horse racing and coaching youth sports.
In retirement, after his diagnoses of cancer, Jim fervently took on multiple projects. He restored antique wheel barrows, tractors, historical vehicles, bicycles and boats. He relished the time spent with his grandchildren.
He battled Multiple Myloma Cancer for the last 9 years...he fought to his last hour.
He is survived by; his wife Carolyn at their home; a daughter, Renee (Scott) Vivian; three grandchildren, Leslie, Laci and Jacob Vivian.