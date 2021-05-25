James John McKay
June 22, 1970 — May 21, 2021
James John McKay, age 50, passed away May 21, 2021, at 1 AM at Park Manor in Walla Walla. He passed quietly after a brief struggle; on the 21st day, of the 21st week, in the 21st year, and on the 21st Century.
Jim was born in St. Mary’s Hospital, Walla Walla, on June 22, 1970, to Herbert and Elizabeth (Voshell) McKay of Touchet, WA. He was raised in Touchet and graduated from Touchet High School in 1989.
After high school, he got a Certificate in Carpentry from Walla Walla College. He worked at groundskeeping for the college. He also worked at Blaze King Industries in Walla Walla. He was last employed at the Texaco/Chevron station in Touchet for 10 years.
Jim enjoyed studying family history and watching the Mexican Professional Wrestling fights on TV. He also enjoyed going to the Athena Caledonian Games in Athena, Oregon. He enjoyed listening to the Bible on his phone.
Jim was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Walla Walla.
He was preceded in death by his dad, mom and brother, Ray Bradley. He is survived by two sisters, Theresa (Bill) Seal of Touchet and Lisa Bradley Lane of Manteca, California; an aunt, Theresa Conwell of Walla Walla; nephews, Ryan, Tyler, and Connor Lane; one great nephew; three great nieces and numerous cousins.
We would like to thank Jim’s family and friends for the help and support they gave during his illness. He was very thankful for your kindness.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Touchet Cemetery, with Father Nicks, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project through the Herring Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Walla Walla, WA 99362.