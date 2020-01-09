James Gary Ogden
Oct. 7, 1938 — Jan. 6, 2020
James Gary Ogden, age 81 years, passed away January 6, 2020, in Dayton, Washington.
A graveside memorial will be held Saturday, January 11, 11:30 a.m. at Dayton City Cemetery. The memorial will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the United Brethren Church with Pastor Greg Brownell officiating. A reception will follow the service in the church’s Christian Education (CE) building.
Those who wish to make a contribution in Gary’s honor are encouraged to support their local FFA or 4-H activities or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Gary was born October 7, 1938, in Pomeroy, WA. He was the youngest of four and the only son to Jim and Mary Ogden, joining his older sisters Joann, Muriel, and Gloria.
He attended Columbia School District 1 schoolhouse in Columbia County and graduated from Dayton High School with the class of 1957. In 1961 he graduated from WSU with a degree in Agriculture Science and then certified to teach Vocational Agriculture. He married Sally Fitzgerald on July 1, 1962 in Pomeroy, WA and together they shared 57 years and raised three children.
He started his teaching career in Granada, Colorado in 1962, followed by teaching positions in White Salmon, Benton City, and Waitsburg, before settling to raise his family in Walla Walla in 1972. He taught vocational agriculture, welding, horticulture, and forestry and especially enjoyed his role as an FFA advisor for Walla Walla High School. He was known for having a special affinity for helping students living in town with learning about agriculture and farming. Every year he could be counted on to help them design and carry out livestock projects and, in the process, encouraged a respect for the outdoors and all it can offer
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting, especially with family and friends. He treasured his grandchildren, always finding new and exciting adventures for them to enjoy on their visits with him. He loved exploring the country around the Blue Mountains, especially the Wenaha-Tucannon; taking a drive up the Tucannon in his later years always could be counted on to spark fond memories he would share with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Sally at their home in Dayton; daughters, Lori (Rick) Carlson of Granite Falls, WA and Dee Anne (Mark) Galla of Wrangell, AK; son, Jimmy (Stephanie) Ogden of Dayton; sisters, Joann Martin of Waitsburg, and Gloria Vaske of Bellevue WA; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Muriel Ogden.