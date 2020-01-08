James G. Ogden Jan 8, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James G. Ogden Oct. 7, 1938 — Jan. 6, 2020 DAYTON - James Gary Ogden, 81, died Jan. 6, 2020, at Booker Rest Home.Arrangements are pending at Hubbard Rogg Funeral Home, 111 S 2nd, Dayton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Gary Ogden Dayton Rest Home Arrangement Booker Funeral Home Pend Featured Events Auditions: Godspell (Musical) Saturday, January 11th, 2020 @ 1:00 pm The Little Theatre of Walla Walla Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Little Theatre of Walla Walla will hold open auditions on Saturday, January 11 for the m… Read more Understanding Your Grief: Adult Support Group Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 @ 11:30 am – 1:00 pm Walla Walla Community Hospice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Are you grieving the death of someone you love? Walla Walla Community Hospice staff will fac… Read more James Judd (Stand-Up Storyteller) Saturday, January 25th, 2020 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Gesa Power House Theatre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stand-up storyteller James Judd will perform at Gesa Power House Theatre on Saturday, Januar… Read more Click here to post or promote your event Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Today's headlines from the Union-Bulletin Sign up for this list to receive our top news, sports, opinions and features headlines by email. Emails arrive around 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and early Sunday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists