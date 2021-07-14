James Franklin Jarvis
December 24, 1940 — July 7, 2021
James Franklin Jarvis Sr., 81, of Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away on July 7, 2021, in Walla Walla, Washington.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Wednesday July 14, 2021, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Morris of Walla Walla Alliance Church, officiating. Arrangements are by Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.
James was born in Little Rock, Arkansas to Frank and Anna Jean Jarvis on December 24, 1940. He attended elementary school in Dillon, Montana and graduated Beaverhead High in Dillon, Montana. He worked at Birds Eye Cannery for 6 year and IBP for another 20 years with perfect attendance! He wasn’t quite done yet and drove truck for 7 years for Henderson Trucking Company. He was a veteran and served in the United States Army. He received awards for perfect attendance, performance and received many others while working at IBP.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna Jean Jarvis; his sister’s Brenda, Sue, Mary, Shirley; brothers, Frank and Sam. James is survived by sisters, Alice, Margaret, Velma, Georgia, Fran, Linda, Elaine, Sandra, Joyce; and a brother, Steven. James had four children, Amber Tall, James Jarvis Jr, Gary Jarvis, Cheryll McCloskey; and eight grandchildren.