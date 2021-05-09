James Floyd Nickens
January 25, 1944 — March 7, 2021
James Floyd Nickens, a 26 year resident of Vancouver, WA, passed away at home after a lengthy illness on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Jim was born on January 25, 1944, in Juliaette, ID, to John and Evelyn Nickens. When he was 2 years old, the family moved to Kooskia, ID, where his father served as the depot agent for the railroad.
Jim attended school in Kooskia, graduating in 1962. He and his high school sweetheart, Kathy, married in 1963 and had two sons, Jonathan and Preston.
During high school Jim was a star baseball pitcher and was scouted by the New York Yankees. After graduation he signed with them and travelled east to pitch for several teams in the Yankee organization. After two years, disappointed with his lack of progress, he returned home and enrolled at Lewiston Normal, now Lewis-Clark State College, graduating in 1968 with his teaching certificate.
Credentials in hand the family moved to Palouse, WA, where Jim taught social studies and coached sports for 9 years. In 1977 the family moved to Walla Walla where he and Kathy took over the newly built 7-Eleven on the corner of Park and Alder. In 1988, they divorced and sold the business. Jim chose to pursue new challenges, serving as a substitute teacher and property manager.
In 1992 he married Sue (Erb). The couple moved to Vancouver, WA, in 1994 where Jim continued substitute teaching and providing security at Vanalco, an aluminum plant. He retired in 2009.
Jim is survived by Sue, his wife of 28 years; two sons, Jonathon of Walla Walla, and Preston of Spokane; three stepsons, Kenneth Erb of Hoquiam, WA, Peter (Sara Archer) Erb of Walla Walla, and Ernest (Jennifer) Erb of Hayden, Idaho; two sisters, Suanne (Randy) Carson of Sisters, OR and Chris Adams of Beaverton, OR; 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and 10 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn; his brother, Vernon Nickens; and brothers-in-law, Steve Adams, David Newhouse and Philip Newhouse.
A memorial service will be held graveside at the Dixie, WA cemetery at 11 AM on May 29, 2021, followed by a luncheon at Blue Mountain Community Church in Walla Walla. Please call (360) 241-9638 for directions.