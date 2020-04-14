James Emery Gentry
Dec. 10, 1930 — April 9, 2020
James Emery (Jim) Gentry, Weston, died April 9, 2020, at his home after a long illness. He was 89. Due to restrictions on gatherings, a private family graveside service was held at the Weston Cemetery.
Jim was born December 10, 1930, in Pendleton to Emery Cyril Gentry and Thelma Miller Gentry. He joined a sister, Mary, at home. He spent his childhood in Weston, and then moved to his home on Wildhorse Creek. He attended Weston School, graduating from Weston High School in 1949. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of local history, and was one of the last of his generation to remember the old days when Weston sported grocery stores, saloons, a barber shop, multiple churches and a telephone office.
In 1954 he married his wife and lifelong partner, Jayne Egelston in Weston. They would have celebrated 66 years of marriage in June. His family meant the world to him.
Jim was a farmer and rancher all his life. He had a deep respect for hard work and a job well done. He spent his early working years with his father, Emery, at his Ford garage in Weston, then later on the ranch with his son Bill and grandson, Emery. He had a special relationship with each of his grandchildren, teaching them to drive and other valuable skills. One evening in recent years, though struggling with failing eyesight, Jim discovered and dispatched the cougar that was attacking Bill’s dog in his front yard. This required returning to the house to fetch the 410 and put his boots on first.
Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge, BPOE, Oregon Cattleman’s Association, Oregon Wheat League, and Weston Community Church. He served on the Weston School Board for many years.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife at their home; one son, Bill (Jackie) Gentry, Weston; two daughters, Sara (Sam) Tucker of Weston Mountain, and Kathleen (Gary) Schmidtgall of Athena; seven grandchildren: Adam (Rhonda), Michael (Jaclyn), and Brandon (Kristin) Schmidtgall, Andy (Anne), and Dan Tucker, Molly (Clell) Hasenbank, and Emery (Stephanie) Gentry. The great-grandchildren currently number 12. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Patton, of Bend.
