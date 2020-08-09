James Edward Long
July 22, 2020
James Edward Long, of Walla Walla, passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2020. Born in Spokane as the first of seven children to Edward Joseph Long and Geraldine Cheri Chamberlain, he is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Joan; and leaves behind his siblings, Tari Rogalski (George), Patti Manke (Howard), Betsy Sawyer (Mark), Bill Long (Beth), Greg Long (Gail), his loving wife, Sam; his beloved children, Barry, Bruce, Barbra and Brian; five grandchildren, Brianna, Veronica, Joseph, Benjamin and Joshua; six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
To say that Jim was passionate about the outdoors, hunting and fishing is an understatement. Jim hosted and participated in many elk camps. He fished many waterways with innumerable friends and family over his lifetime and was a charter member of Ducks Unlimited. Jim was an avid and awesome cook, with expertise in cooking and curing game and fowl as well as salmon. He was famous for his smoked salmon and teriyaki salmon recipes, his elk sausage sticks and his bacon wrapped duck hors d’oevres.
An active member of the Walla Walla Country Club, Jim was a lifetime golfer. He was the director of the Mount Spokane Ski Patrol in the 1960s. A graduate of Lewis & Clark High School in 1960, Jim was successful in his career as an electrical engineer, training through an apprenticeship and later attending university.
Jim made the most of life and made friends with people everywhere he went. He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and would want to leave his friends and family, especially Sammy and dearest Tom Bergevin and Dominic Burke with this Irish blessing: Grieve not ... nor speak of me with tears... but laugh and talk of me.. as though I were beside you... ‘twas Heaven here with you. A memorial service will be held next Spring. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to United Cerebral Palsy.