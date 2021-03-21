James Duane Meyers
July 17, 1945 - February 9, 2021
James passed away on February 9, 2021, at Park Manor Retirement Home, he was 75. James was born in Walla Walla, WA to Ruth and Hugo Meyer of Milton-Freewater, OR. Jim attended McLoughlin Union High School and graduated with the class of 1964. Upon graduation he worked for H.T. Rea Farming Corp. in Milton-Freewater. In 1965 he met his wife Nancy Sauer and they were married on February 12, 1966.
James is survived by his wife, Nancy; his two daughters, Peggy Meyers (partner Jon Polocak) of Franklin, OH, and Kathy Davis (husband Aaron Davis) of Walla Walla; five grandchildren: Andrew, Katlynn and Natalie Taylor and Alexis and Bryce Davis. He is also survived by his brothers, Leonard and Dennis (Carol) Meyer; and sisters, Ruby Welch and Jacquelyn (Ed) Thibault. He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Arthur, Eugene and Donald; as well as his sisters, Marion and Virginia.
The family would like to thank the staff of Park Manor and Hospice services for their compassionate care that was given to James during his stay with them. At his request there will not be a public service held.