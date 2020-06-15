James Carlsen
Feb. 11, 1927 — June 11, 2020
WALLA WALLA - James Carlsen, 93, died June 11, 2020, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
