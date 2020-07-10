James C. Colvin Jul 10, 2020 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James C. ColvinJuly 30, 1953 — July 8, 2020 WALLA WALLA - James Curtis Colvin, 66, died July 8, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Curtis Colvin Walla Walla Providence St. Mary Medical Center Arrangement Funeral Director Pend Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists