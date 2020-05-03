James Bruce Wilson
December 27, 1926 — April 28, 2020
James Bruce Wilson passed away April 28, 2020, in Walla Walla. He was 93.
Jim was born to James A. and Margaret Wilson on December 27, 1926, in Baker, Oregon. After graduation from North Powder Oregon high school in 1944, Jim enlisted in the Navy. He was assigned to the Navy Construction Battalion (Seabees), where he served two years in the Pacific Theater and was honorably discharged after his return stateside.
Jim enrolled at Oregon State College in 1946 and graduated in 1950 with a BS degree in Agriculture Economics. After graduation he returned to the family ranch in North Powder, Oregon to work with his father and brother Jack Wilson. While in college he met Jean Graffenberger and they were married September 17, 1950, in Prineville, Oregon. They enjoyed living on the ranch where they raised their two children, Susan and Jim Jr. September of this year would have marked their 70th wedding anniversary.
Jim was a respected leader in the North Powder community serving on the school board, water board, Oregon Cattlemen’s Association as well as leadership roles in several other local and regional organizations.
Jim and his brother Jack purchased Nine Mile Ranch near Touchet, Washington in 1979. Jim and his wife Jean soon relocated to Walla Walla where he oversaw the Washington end of their cattle operation. He enjoyed a successful partnership in the business with his brother Jack for over 40 years, and was always proud of the fact that he was in business with his son Jim and nephew John Wilson. His integrity, knowledge and dedication to the cattle industry helped fuel that success and brought great respect from his peers.
Jim retired in 1987 and he and Jean started spending winter months in Palm Desert, California where he enjoyed playing golf and the company of close friends. They enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, the Far East, Africa, South America as well as extended driving trips throughout the United States. One of their travel goals was to visit all of the U.S Presidential libraries, which they accomplished during their domestic travels. Jim was an avid history buff of both World Wars and enjoyed learning and reading biographies of prominent business and world leaders of the 20th century.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janet Bauer. He is survived by his wife, Jean of 69 years; daughter, Susan Wooters and husband Patrick from Yakima, Washington; son, Jim and wife Kim from Walla Walla; brother, Jack and wife Meredith from North Powder Oregon; four grandchildren, Bryon Wooters from Walla Walla, Jennifer Balderston from Yakima, JB Wilson from Tacoma, Washington, and Ross Wilson from Edmonds, Washington. He also had five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private burial service will be held Tuesday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Walla Walla Christian Aid Center or the Portland Shriner’s Hospital for Children through Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla.