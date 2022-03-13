James Benson Sr.
— March 3, 2022
James “Jim” Benson Sr. passed away from cancer on March 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his whole family.
The Bensons lived in Walla Walla for 40 years, where Jim and his family enjoyed many weekends camping and hunting in the Blue Mountains, and fishing and boating on the Snake and Columbia rivers.
Never one to ask for help, Jim was always the first to offer his help to others. He will be remembered by many who played in Walla Walla’s Pacific Little League as Coach Benson, or better known to his players on the Baker Boyer team as “Mr. B.” Over the course of 15 years, he eagerly volunteered his time and coached hundreds of kids in Walla Walla.
Upon his retirement, Jim and Karen hit the road with RV in tow and traveled extensively throughout the United States and Mexico. They found their piece of paradise in Dos Palmas, MX where they spent the majority of the year, and settled in Ocean Park, WA during the Summer months, where Jim could frequently be found crab or salmon fishing out of Ilwaco in the Columbia.
Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen Benson; daughters, Tracy Shrouf of Walla Walla and Mandy Benson of Prineville, OR; his son, James Jr.; his granddaughters, Brittney and Allison; and great-grandson, Cameron.
Jim will be remembered fondly by so many friends he met over the years.
In lieu of flowers, Jim’s family asks that you make a donation to a local cancer center of your choice.