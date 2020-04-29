James B. Wilson
Dec. 27, 1926 — April 28, 2020
WALLA WALLA - James B. Wilson, 93, died April 28, 2020, at Parkview Memory Care.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
