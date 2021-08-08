James A. Boswell
November 1, 1931 — July 20, 2021
James A. Boswell (Boz), beloved dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Clay and Ella Boswell. He grew up in Walla Walla, and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1950. He married his first love Bobbie L. (Hudson) Boswell in 1953 and they had two daughters, Vicki (Boswell) Mangum and Debra (Boswell) Wallace. He had five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Bobbie Boswell.
He worked at National Cash Register (NCR) Company and retired before he turned 50, at which time he managed his rental properties. He lived in Spokane when his family was young and later built a home at Badger Lake. Eventually he moved to Lake Roosevelt where he met his second true love, Margie Schwartz. He loved spending time with his family, boating, fishing, golfing, and traveling with his longtime girlfriend Margie Schwartz.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Two Rivers (RV) Park at 2:00pm.