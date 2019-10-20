Jacquelyn Jean Faucher Beck
June 10, 1928 — Sept. 17, 2019
In Loving Memory
Jacquelyn Jean Faucher Beck, known as “Jackie” to her friends, was born in Terrell, Texas, on June 10, 1928, and passed away in Walla Walla, on September 17, 2019, at the age of 91.
She was preceded in death on October 14, 2018, by her beloved husband, Edwin Christ (pronounced “Crist”) Beck. They had celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 2, 2018.
Jackie and Ed spent their adult lives in service for God as missionaries in Myanmar (Burma), Sri Lanka (Ceylon), and the Philippines. In the United States they served in positions of leadership in the Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Washington Conference, Upper Columbia Conference, Ontario Conference (Canada), and in the Oregon Conference.
They retired to Walla Walla in the summer of 2000, to be near their son, Peter Beck and his wife, Gayle. The Beck’s daughters and husbands lived not far away: Jeanne and David Jarnes in Spokane, Washington; and Nancy and Gary Irland, in Portland, Oregon.
The Becks loved their nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and were never happier than when their house was full of family, laughter and food.
A Memorial service for Jackie will be held at 3:00 p.m. on October 26, in the Walla Walla University Church Chapel.
Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com