Jacqueline Lewis
Sept. 17, 1946 — Feb. 2, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
Jacqueline Lewis, 73, died Feb. 2, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
