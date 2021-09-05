In Loving Memory
Jacqueline C. Pepiak
November 20, 1937 — July 21, 2021
Long time Walla Walla resident Jacqueline C. Pepiak was reunited with her husband Charles Pepiak on July 21, 2021.
Jacqueline was born to Lucille and Roy Taylor of St. John WA. The youngest of 4 children.
In 1960, she married retired USAF MSTSGT Charles Pepiak. After retiring Charles became employed at the Walla Walla Penitentiary where he worked until his death in 1981.
Jacqueline returned to work at Rogers Cannery working there until the time of their closure.
Jacqueline loved life. Enjoyed gardening, football and quite the collector of everything from Jim Beam bottles to Beanie Babies.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Cindy and son-in-law Joel; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren in Anchorage, Alaska.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 13, 10am at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens.