Jacob (Jake) Hunter Burt
November 11, 2000 — November 24, 2020
Jacob (Jake) Hunter Burt, 20, passed away November 24, 2020, to MPS II aka Hunters Syndrome.
“Fly high and Free from MPS Bubbas” You will be greatly missed, but forever in our hearts.
Jacob was born to Ron and Jennifer Green Burt on November 11, 2000. He attended Edison, Green Park, and Davis Elementary schools. Jake loved four-wheeling, baseball, soccer, and loved hunting with his dad, grandpas and uncles, fishing with Uncle Mikey, riding Uncle Cody’s horse Timmy, also enjoyed riding his bike and spending time with his siblings. Jake was a jokester. Some of Jake’s favorite things to say was; “watermelon head, monkey head, Jennifer’s kids do what they want, get out of my town Jipper, Manda problem , Nanny Boy, Lina head, knuckle elbow, Dinner time, Wanna Judi chop”, he would tell his teachers my name is Jacob Worm. His smile and facial expressions were priceless.
Jacob is survived by his parents, Jennifer and James Wolf and Ron and Amanda Burt all of Walla Walla; his sisters and brothers, Angelina, Ashlee, Justin, Jon, Brent, and Ryan; grandparents, Ken and Janet Burt of Walla Walla, Joe and Carol Harshman of Walla Walla, Stefan and Renee Randolph of College Place, Rod and Elaine Green of Weatherford, TX, and Randy and Ana Bradford of Bakersfield, CA; aunts and uncles, Cody and Kirsten Green of Missoula, MT., Daven Harshman of Walla Walla, Stephanie and Ian Gingrow of Milton-Freewater, Daniel and Sarah Randolph of Walla Walla, Margaret Burnett of Walla Walla, Zach Graham of Walla Walla, Sarah and Justin Mattly of Bakersfield, CA, Shelly and Charlie Garcia of Walla Walla; many cousins, numerous great aunts and great uncles; great-grandparents , Bud and Evvone Harshman of Walla Walla, Maggie McClure (Nanny) of College Place and all of the extended family. Jacob is preceded in death by Mary Burt, “Our Granny”, great grandmother Jinny Cowles, older brother Joshua Burt, great uncle Bruce Harshman, great grandmother Donna Dobbs, great grandfather Jim McClure, great uncle Rod Gately.
Special Thank you to; National MPS Society, MPS Family, Walla Walla Clinic Pediactic ‘s, Providence St. Mary’s infusion team, OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, and Shannon traveling nurse for home infusions, for all the love and kindness you provided over the years.
There will be a private graveside service held at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jacob Burt Memorial Fund through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362