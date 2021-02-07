Jackie Ann Kuljis
February 27, 1959 — January 27, 2021
Jackie Ann Kuljis, 61, of College Place, WA passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, after a short battle with Liver Cancer.
Jackie was born on February 27, 1959, to Jack and Beverly Kuljis in Bellevue, WA. After graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1979, she went on to receive an Associate Degree in Applied Arts and Sciences Educational Paraprofessional from Walla Walla Community College.
When she had her daughter, Shaunna, and her son Karl, she decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Jackie excelled at propping up her family and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She made it her mission to improve the lives of others.
Jackie was passionate about her hobbies. She liked knitting, beading and putting puzzles together. And when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found attending her church family functions. We will miss her greatly.
Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Jack Kuljis. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shaunna and Matt Bennett; her son, Karl Dahl. She had two grandchildren: grandson, A.J. Bennett and granddaughter, Anna Bennett; her mother Beverly Kuljis; brother, Mike Kuljis; sisters, Penney, Crownover and Melody Baston; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions in Jackie’s honor may be made to either Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center or Walla Walla Community Hospice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.