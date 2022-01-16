Jack Moran
June 5, 1946 — December 27, 2021
Jack Moran was born on June 5, 1946, in Anaconda, Montana. Following in his older brothers footsteps, Jack joined the Army in 1963. He returned home and went to work at Rodgers then Birds Eye Canneries and IBP. He also worked at the Walla Walla VA Hospital, and retired from being an insulator. His hobbies included growing tomatoes and cucumbers. Jack enjoyed playing pool. Everyone that knew Jack knew what a huge Dallas Cowboy fan he was, wearing Cowboy attire and his cowboy hat was his signature.
Jack is survived by his companion, Patricia Crowe; his three sons, Jack Jr, Bill Moran of Waitsburg and Justin Moran.