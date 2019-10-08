Jack Lester Walty
Jan. 21, 1927 — Oct. 4, 2019
Jack Lester Walty was born January 21, 1927. He passed on peacefully with his wife Helen by his side on October 4, 2019.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 500 Wilson Road SW, Boardman, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, Boardman, Oregon.
Please share memories of Jack with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.