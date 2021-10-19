Jack Gene Schroeder
May 19, 1943 — October 2, 2021
Jack Gene Schroeder, of Dayton, passed away October 2, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center while on hospice.
Jack G. Schroeder was born on May 19, 1943, in Wapato, WA as John Gene Lloyd to Willis Rodrick Lloyd and Emma Johanna Hehr-Lloyd. Jack was raised by his Uncle Glen and Aunt Regina Lloyd-Schroeder after his mother Emma passed way just 5 days after his birth. Jack was raised on a farm in Wapato, Washington until 1959 when the family moved to College Place. Jack attended Walla Walla College Academy and then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was an Operating room scrub tech at Ft. Detrick and was a volunteer participant in Operation Whitecoat.
Jack married Karen Brixey in January 1968, at the Jonathan M. Wainwright VAMC chapel. They had one son. The couple divorced in 1975 and he married Joanne Hesser in 1975. They had a daughter. The couple divorced in 1995.
Jack worked at the VA Medical Center as a scrub tech/nursing assistant in 1968 to 1976. He attended WWCC and earned his Associates degree in auto mechanics and managed the Shell Service station on W. Rose Street in Walla Walla. He quit the service station in 1979 and returned working at the VA Medical center as a medical supply tech and a materials handler in the warehouse until he retired in 2001.
Jack had many hobbies. He could work on anything with a gas engine including VW Bugs. He enjoyed fishing, boating, water sports, snow skiing, motorcycles, horse racing, shooting pool, bowling and was on several pool and bowling leagues throughout the years. He will be remembered for his quick, sharp wit, and dry humor and will be missed by his family and closest friends. He was there for his friends in need.
He was preceded in death by his biological parents, Willis Rodrick Lloyd and Emma Johanna Hehr-Lloyd; his biological brother, Rodney Lloyd; brother, Harvey Schroeder; and his parents, Glenn and Regina Schroeder. He is survived by his biological sister, Joan Holmes of Mt. Vernon, WA; brothers: Gene Schroeder of Anacortes, WA and Jerry Schroeder of Milton-Freewater; ex-wife, Karen Schroeder of Walla Walla; and son, Mark Schroeder of Tri-cities, WA; ex-wife, Joanne Hesser-James of Dixie; and daughter, Jodi Brown of Milton-Freewater.
Graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in College Place on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 1:00 PM. All are welcome.