Jack Douglas Folsom
Oct. 28, 1919 — Nov. 12, 2019
Jack Douglas Folsom, age 100, passed away on November 12, 2019, at his home in Walla Walla. Jack was born on October 28, 1919, to John and Ruth (Hopkins) Folsom in Dayton.
He was raised in Walla Walla by Great Aunt Mary and Uncle Arthur Hunt. Jack graduated from Bernie School, went to Walla Walla High School, and then graduated from Pendleton High School in 1939. While at Pendleton High School he served 2 years in the Oregon National Guard, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army Engineers. Jack later transferred to the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving 2 years 11 months in the European Theatre of Operations. He received the Presidential Unit Citation. His unit had 7 battle stars, including Normandy and Battle of the Bulge. Jack served in Germany, France, Belgium and was stationed at Great Saling England. In 2013 he received the French Legion Metal of Honor.
In 1944 he married Jean Ivy Hume, in Braintree Essex England. He was honorably discharged in 1945. Then, in 1946 the couple returned to Walla Walla where he worked for Gardner’s Department Store. The couple returned again to England in 1948 where Jack worked at Lake & Elliott Engineers & Founders for 6 years. They returned to Walla Walla in 1954. They had two children, daughter Christine and son Peter. The couple divorced in 1963.
In 1965 Jack went to the Cayman Islands where he married Lily H. Bodden in the Grand Cayman Islands. After their wedding the couple returned to Walla Walla where Jack worked at Washington State Penitentiary as a correctional office from 1954 to 1979 when he retired.
Jack was a member and served as an elder of the Walla Walla Presbyterian Church. He also served as a board member at the Christian Aid Center. Jack’s hobbies included being an avid beekeeper (starting in England and continuing until 1994), working on his fruit trees, and gardening. The variety of roses and flowers growing in his yard were a source of great pride for him.
Jack is survived by his wife, Lily; children, Christine (Joe) Gugliano of Idaho and Peter (Denice) Folsom of Walla Walla; grandchildren, Benita Haeggquist, Michael (Alreen) Haeggquist, Trina Haeggquist, and Paul (Tara) Haeggquist, all of San Diego; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward Folsom; and sister, Pauline Smith.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., followed by Burial at Mountain View Cemetery. Reverend Albert Gillin will officiate.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Salvation Army through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.