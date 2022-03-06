Jack Daugherty
October 24, 1927 — February 13, 2022
Jack Daugherty; brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away at age 94 on February 13, 2022, in Murrieta, California.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherri Elliott and her husband David; his daughter, Karen Daugherty; his son, Michael Daugherty and his wife Susan; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; his parents, Beatrice H. Daugherty-Crimmins and Jack A. Daugherty; step-father, Delbert Crimmins; step-mother, Una Daugherty; and siblings, Darrell A. Dews and Patricia M. Rakestraw.
Family was everything to Jack and he cherished every moment he could spend with his extended family. He was engaged with his community and took leadership roles grounded in public service. He was a youth softball and basketball coach, Boy Scout troop leader, active member of his church, and provided decades of dedicated service and leadership from Exalted Ruler to District Deputy for the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks throughout NE Oregon. He was a role model and father figure to scores of young men over the years, but above all else he loved his family. He was a hero to his children.
Jack had a long and productive career in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that spanned continents. He worked out of Pasco, Washington; Walla Walla; Mediterranean Division in Italy; San Francisco, California; and Washington, D.C. Upon retirement he immediately relocated back to NE Oregon to be closer to his family. In his later years he moved to southern California to be closer to his daughters and many grand and great-grandchildren.
Jack was proud of his service to his country in the U.S. Navy which he joined immediately after graduating from high school. He was a submariner and patrolled the waters along the coast of Alaska in the waning days of WWII. He was a lifelong sports addict and had been an athlete playing basketball in high school and baseball for the Army Corp of Engineers. He loved attending high school and college sports events and was notorious for his loud expressions of support for his teams.
Jack will long linger in the memory of those who knew and loved him. He will forever be missed.
A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. View Cemetery in Walla Walla, at a later date.
To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com