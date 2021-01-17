J. Walter Weingart
1938 — January 6, 2021
J. Walter (Walt) Weingart, passed away in his sleep on January 6, 2021. Walt was a Professor Emeritus of History at Whitman College, and a boisterous, loving man.
Born in 1938, Walt grew up in Plainfield, New Jersey. After earning his B.S. at Washington and Lee University, he headed to Columbia to study law before switching professions to his true love, history. Walt studied at Rutgers before earning his Ph.D. in history at Northwestern University.
It was during his time at Northwestern that Walt met Katherine Howell. They were married in Ames, Iowa in 1967, and almost immediately began traveling the world. Together they floated down the Amazon and the Nile, kept a flat in London, rode horses at a dude ranch in Oregon. Whenever a semester ended, they were on the move. Though they never had kids, they were beloved by their niece and nephew, who treasured holidays spent with their crazy, jovial Uncle Walt, who helped them put on plays and pull pranks on their parents.
Walt secured a faculty position as Professor of History at Whitman College and remained there for his entire career, becoming a beloved member of the college community and the warm and witty host of many dinner parties.
Walt spent his retirement enjoying the ocean and brisk air in Newport, Oregon, where he and Kathie hosted friends and family at their vacation home. While his health diminished considerably over the last five years, he continued to read voraciously and share his love of history with whoever would listen.
Walt was deeply invested in the Walla Walla and Whitman College communities. Together he and his wife started the J Walter Weingart and Katherine H Weingart Scholarship Endowment at Whitman College, to provide tuition support for students coming to Whitman from community colleges.
Walt is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Katherine Weingart; his brother-in-law, Stephen Howell of Ames, Iowa; his cousins, loving nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.
A small memorial service will be held at Whitman College later this year to celebrate Walt Weingart’s life and legacy.