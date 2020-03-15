J. Ed Maxted
June 2, 1921 — March 11, 2020
COLLEGE PLACE - J. Ed Maxted, 98, died March 11, 2020, at Regency at the Park.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
J. Ed Maxted
June 2, 1921 — March 11, 2020
COLLEGE PLACE - J. Ed Maxted, 98, died March 11, 2020, at Regency at the Park.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
The Live Cinema Series continues with a screening of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show on… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.