Isaias “Ike” Muro
May 2, 1956 — August 7, 2021
On Saturday, August 7, 2021, Isaias “Ike” Muro went to rest surrounded by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law, brother, nieces and nephews after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
Born on May 2, 1956, in Zacatecas, Mexico, Ike traveled to the United States in 1977 in search of the American Dream. He settled in the Walla Walla Valley dedicating 28 years to the agriculture the valley produced at American Fine Foods until its closure. An entrepreneurial spirit took hold in 2004 when Ike grew a landscaping business to the height that it is today.
For those of us fortunate enough to have spent time with Ike, we all can agree on how he made us feel. Ike made you feel appreciated, loved, alive, and put everything he had in every space he was in until his last moment on this earth. He was an incredible man, an extraordinary husband to his wife Sonia Muro, a wonderful father to his daughters Judith Fredrickson and Anabel Muro, a mentor of a brother to Asael Muro, a caring grandfather, the best uncle, a committed friend, and a diehard Seattle Seahawks fan.
Ike accomplished that American Dream and will forever leave a lasting impact on the Walla Walla community and in our hearts.
The funeral service will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 W Alder St, Walla Walla, on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, and Rosary at St. Patrick’s Church to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 / donors@stjude.org.