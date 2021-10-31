Iris Marie (Fisher) Giordano
June 6, 1926 — October 8, 2021
Iris Marie (Fisher) Giordano died on October 8, in Walla Walla. She was born June 6, 1926, in Victoria, British Columbia to Guy Fisher and Ruby (Bundt) Fisher. She thought of Waitsburg and Dayton, where she graduated from high school, as her hometowns. She moved to Walla Walla in 1949 with her husband, Frank Giordano, of San Jose, California.
Iris spent most of her career with Lloyd’s Insurance, making lifelong friends with the people with whom she worked and the clients they served. Outside of work, Iris was dedicated to her family, the Pioneer United Methodist Church, and the well-being of the Walla Walla community. She spent many years making blankets and quilts for relatives, friends, and others.
She was preceded in death by her husband and brothers, Gerald Fisher and Ray Fisher. She is survived by her son, Mark, daughter-in-law, Meredith, and beloved granddaughter, Sonia of Washington, DC; her sisters-in-law Bettye Fisher and Dana Fisher also of Walla Walla; and nieces and nephews Karen Alaniz, Jim Fisher, Susan Fisher and Kathy Shely and their children and grandchildren Josh, Danielle, Micah and Caleb.
Iris was sympathetic to the plight of the hungry and active in the Methodist Church. Graveside services were held at Mountain View Cemetery, Friday, October 29, 2021, at 1:30PM, Pastor Bill Peck officiating. Memorial contributions may be given in her honor to Blue Mountain Action Council or Pioneer United Methodist Church through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.