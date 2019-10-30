Irene K. Seibold Engelhart
Dec. 17, 1919 — Oct. 16, 2019
Irene K. Seibold Engelhart was born Dec. 17, 1919, on a farm near Sykeston, North Dakota to Gust and Anna Seibold. Irene was their third child and first daughter.
Born so small, they remarked she could fit in a shoebox. Irene grew up helping her father milk the cows and tramp the hay while living in a house without running water, indoor plumbing or electricity. At age 13 she moved with her family to Freewater, OR where she attended both Ferndale school and MacHi. Irene was a baptized Seventh-day Adventist and lived her adult life active in the Milton SDA church. It was at church she met her future husband Al Engelhart when she cast him in a play she was directing.
Irene wanted to be a professional woman and attended Business College. She worked for the the town lawyer, the Superintendent of Schools at MacHi and Bert Miller of Milton Nursery. She co-owned a business named Modern Floors, and worked as secretary of the Milton SDA Church for several of the pastors.
Irene was a devoted mother of three children: twins Dwight and Dianne, and a second son, James. She introduced her children to a loving God, instilled in them a strong sense of family, and gave them a Christian education. She encouraged music lessons insisting on practice time, and taught them the value of work with gardening and raising cucumbers and corn.
Irene’s home on Ferndale road was always a place of welcoming hospitality. She was a wonderful cook and could spread the table second to none. She lived in her own home until she was 93 when her daughter Dianne devoted many hours to making sure she was well cared for. Shortly before her death Irene could still whisper the word “forever” when son Jim read her the 23rd psalm. It was her belief that she would “dwell in the house of the Lord “forever.” She wants to extend her hospitality to you at her new home in heaven. Irene passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2019, just 2 months before her 100th birthday.
Irene Seibold Engelhart is survived by her sister, LaVern LeFore; daughter, Dianne Cook; son-in-law Jeff Cook; son, James Engelhart; daughter-in-law, Ruth Engelhart; and grandchildren, Chastin and Shawn Engelhart.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater. Graveside services and interment will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. To leave a condolence online visit: www.musellerhodes.com