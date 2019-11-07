Irene Gleason
May 30, 1923 — Nov. 6, 2019
WALLA WALLA - Irene Gleason, 96, died Nov. 6, 2019, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
