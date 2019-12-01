Irene Gleason
May 30, 1923 — Nov. 6, 2019
Irene Gleason, age 96, passed away on November 6, in Walla Walla. Irene Gleason is the daughter of Robert Emmett “Bert” Gleason (past City Treasurer) and Catherine “Kitty” Theresa Ennis (Church Organist for 60 years).
Irene is a 1941 high school graduate of St. Vincent Academy and a 1945 graduate of Social Work from Marylhurst University in Portland Oregon. Irene went on to become the first lay instructor for Providence Academy in Vancouver, Washington, and taught for the Providence school system in Burbank, California. Irene also taught in Touchet, WA and College Place, before settling in at Garrison Junior High as Library Media Specialist in Walla Walla.
Irene served in many capacities in the Walla Walla Valley Teachers Association (now known as the Walla Walla-Columbia School Retirees Association). She became the Washington State President of the Association and enthusiastically served her constituency by traveling state-wide to support local meetings and retiree programs.
Irene was always concerned about the challenges of others and was known for her generosity towards many of the people who stayed next door to her in the house owned by the hospital. These families and patients were directly and indirectly involved in treatments, especially for cancer. Irene was always ready to run errands, help with groceries, and to create a sense of community for the patients staying next door to her.
Irene was very proud of her big sister. In June of 2006, Irene was an honored guest for the dedication of the Elizabeth House in High Point West Seattle. Elizabeth House is sponsored by the Providence Health System, and serves low income seniors. The naming of the House was dedicated to Louise Gleason, also known as Sister Elizabeth of Jesus, SP. Louise was a member of the Sisters of Providence for over 60 years, and later served as the Provincial Superior for the Sisters.
St. Patrick’s Parish was “Irene’s church” and is where her parents were married and her mother “Kitty” served as organist for over 50 years. The story goes that upon their wedding day, the newlyweds and their wedding party “processioned” through the streets from St. Patrick’s back to their home.
Irene was the youngest of four Gleason children. She was preceded in death by her parents, (Robert and Catherine); and her brothers, (Robert and William); and her sister, (Louise). Irene is survived by nieces and nephews in California, Oregon, Arizona and Oklahoma. Many thanks to her brother Bill’s son and daughter, Joyce Gleason and Michael Gleason for handling her affairs and for staying close until her passing. And to Bob’s two daughters: Molly Gleason for her expertise in gerontology and Timi Gleason for partnering with Joyce to make important decisions on Irene’s behalf.
Irene’s family would especially like to thank Dr. Barga, the Odd Fellows Home, and the Walla Walla Community Hospice for their end-of-life care. The family also extends very special acknowledgment to extended family member, Janice Gleason of Hawaii, for being a loving and tireless companion and in-home care giver to Irene at a critical time.
As part of a Providence St. Mary’s Foundation program, Irene’s home and property on Poplar Street were converted into a “Charitable Gift Annuity” many years prior to her passing.
In lieu of donating flowers, please consider a gift in Irene’s name to: Hospice of Walla Walla: http://www.wwhospice.org/donate or Elizabeth House
www.providencesupportivehousing.org/support-us/
A vigil will be held at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home on December 3, 6 p.m., and facilitated by Barbara Schamber of the Sisters of Providence. Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church on December 4, 10 a.m. with a lunch reception following in the church hall. The family will attend a private burial service at 1:00 pm.